Reading Time: < 1 minute

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday Britain was gravely concerned about Russian military activity which threatened Ukraine.

“I reaffirmed UK support for Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity in my call with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba) today,” Raab said on Twitter.

“We are gravely concerned about Russian military activity which threatens Ukraine.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

LONDON -Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...