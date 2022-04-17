UK says Russia committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In its latest intelligence update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said that despite Russia continuing to redeploy forces to eastern Ukraine, its “ultimate objective remains the same”.

It said: “Russian forces continue to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine.

“This includes locations close to Kharkiv and Severdonetsk.”

It added: “Russian artillery continues to strike Ukrainian positions throughout the east of the country where Russia plans to renew its offensive activity.

“Though Russia’s operational focus has shifted to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same.

“It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance.”

Photo – A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service.