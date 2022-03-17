UK seeks urgent talks with P&O Ferries amid liquidation rumors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) – Britain’s transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday his officials would have urgent talks with UK-based P&O Ferries later today after the company’s sudden suspension of its fleet fuelled speculation about layoffs.

“We’ll be taking steps later today, including ensuring that my officials are having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly on concerns for their workers,” he said

UK-registered P&O Ferries said it was not going into liquidation and is preparing to make a company announcement, after the company told passengers it was suspending services on Wednesday.

“P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement. Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”

Photo – A general view of a P&O cross channel ferry leaving the Port of Dover, in Dover, Kent, south east England. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER