UK stands by Internal Market Bill after EU opens legal case – spokesman

Britain has “clearly set out reasons” to change its Brexit treaty provisions on the sensitive Irish border under the new Internal Market Bill, a government spokesman said on Thursday after the EU opened a legal case against London over the matter.

“We need to create a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK’s internal market, ensure ministers can always deliver on their obligations to Northern Ireland and protect the gains from the peace process,” the spokesman said.

Britain and the European Union have made progress in the joint committee charged with implementing their divorce agreement, Michael Gove, who leads Britain’s team in those talks, adding that the two sides would meet in the coming weeks.

“We made progress in a number of areas and specialised committees will meet in the coming weeks, in order to conclude further work,” Gove told parliament.

