LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Britain is set to announce a ban on Chinese-owned video app TikTok on government phones on Thursday, PA Media reported.

The country’s National Cyber Security Centre has been reviewing whether TikTok should be barred from government phones, while the United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app.

