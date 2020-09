Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.K. will increase funding for the World Health Organization by 30 percent to £340 million over the next four years, the government said ahead of Boris Johnson’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

The U.K. has long been one of the world’s top government donors to the WHO and this funding boost will help to retain that leadership, according to Simon Manley, director-general for COVID-19 international response at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Politico

Like this: Like Loading...