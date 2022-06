Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) – London’s Heathrow Airport will be forced to lower the landing fees it charges airlines over the next four years after Britain’s aviation regulator responded to pressure from airlines in its regulatory ruling.

“The average maximum price per passenger that airlines will pay Heathrow will fall from 30.19 pounds today to 26.31 pounds in 2026,” the Civil Aviation Authority said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)