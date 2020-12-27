UK to roll out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Kingdom will roll out Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4, according to plans being drawn up by ministers, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

The government hopes to give the first dose of either the Oxford vaccine, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, or the Pfizer vaccine to 2 million people over the next two weeks, the newspaper said.

The Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved by medical regulators in days, the newspaper said.

Britain’s Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice”, a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report that Britain will roll out the vaccine from Jan. 4.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/Owen Humphreys / POOL

