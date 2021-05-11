Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s government will set out what role, if any, certification and social distancing will have in the country’s COVID-19 recovery, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We’ll be saying more later this month about exactly what the world will look like and what role there could be, if any, for certification and social distancing,” Johnson told a news conference.

Earlier this year, PM Johnson had argued that the UK “cannot be discriminatory” against those people who are unable to take a Covid vaccine, and said that any considerations must keep in mind the “moral, philosophical, ethical viewpoints on it”.

via Reuters, BBC