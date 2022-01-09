UK tops 150,000 coronavirus-related deaths since start of pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UK has recorded more than 150,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic after the latest daily figures showed 313 further fatalities.

It brings the total number of deaths reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test to 150,057.

A further 146,390 COVID cases have also been reported, according to the latest government data, taking the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,333,794.

Commenting on the number of COVID-related deaths passing 150,000, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the virus has “taken a terrible toll on our country”.

“Each and every one of those is a profound loss to the families, friends, and communities and my thoughts and condolences are with them,” he added.

He then went on to urge people to get vaccinated, saying: “Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven’t yet.

The UK’s first reported COVID death was on 5 March 2020, less than three weeks before the country went into its first lockdown.

The woman, in her 70s, was admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and tested positive for COVID-19. She died the following day.

Photo – An ambulance worker arrives at Kings College hospital in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

