UK’s Truss says government had to take decisive economic action

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Britain is facing “very, very difficult” economic times and the government had to launch immediate action to ignite economic growth, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday in defence of her tax-cutting budget.

Truss told BBC local radio the plan was designed to put Britain on a better trajectory for the long term and she was prepared to take difficult decisions to help households and businesses through what is expected to be a very tough winter.

Chris Philp, Britain’s chief secretary to the Treasury, said he disagreed with concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund about the government’s tax-cutting budget that has roiled markets, and said the plan would lead to long-term economic growth.

“I saw the IMF comments. I respectfully disagree,” he told Sky News.

Philp also said the government would stick to its plan to hold a fuller fiscal announcement on Nov. 23.

Ex-BoE boss Carney says UK tax cuts under-cutting BoE inflation fight

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney criticized the new British government’s plan to cut taxes for under-cutting the attempts of the central bank to curb inflation and sowing chaos in financial markets.

“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets,” Carney told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

Last week, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng doubled down on promises of tax cuts by Prime Minister Liz Truss by announcing further reductions in taxation without detailing the impact on the public finances or detailing his economic growth plans.

The pound sank and British government bond yields soared, forcing the BoE to revive its bond-buying programme in an emergency move on Wednesday to shore up pension funds.

