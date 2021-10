Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is stepping up plans for an online sales tax, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Treasury officials have accelerated work on a new e-commerce tax and are examining the details of a potential levy, including what goods and services will be covered, the report added citing sources.

