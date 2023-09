Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, (Reuters) – Staff at 140 universities across Britain will take five days of strike action later this month in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions, the University and College Union said.

The UCU said it had also now withdrawn a marking and assessment boycott that has been running since April 20.

