UK will not back down on fisheries policy in EU talks – Gove

Britain will not back down on its demands to the European Union over fisheries, minister Michael Gove said in an Oct. 26 letter sent to a minister in the devolved Welsh government.
Responding to concerns set out by Jeremy Miles, Wales’s Minister for European Transition, Gove wrote:
“I am afraid we strongly disagree with your premise that we should ‘back down’ on fisheries.
“The UK Government’s view is that in all circumstances, the UK must be an independent coastal state, no longer be bound by the Common Fisheries Policy.”
29th October 2020
The European Union said an escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was "unacceptable" and called for new peace talks as Armenia and Azerbaijan once more traded accusations of shelling in and around the mountain enclave on Thursday.
The office...
29th October 2020
Tunisia on Thursday banned travel between the country's regions, suspended schools and public gatherings and extended a curfew, as it tried to contain a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases with hospitals nearly full.
Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has ...
29th October 2020
The Times of Malta today takes a look at the farming sector, and the challenges the currently face. The Editorial argues that in this day and age, do-it-yourself efforts by individual farmers and food-producing entities are unlikely to succeed. A st...
29th October 2020
Personnel from the National Commission for the Search of Persons (CNBP) carry out search tasks at different sites in the town of Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Mexican authorities reported the discovery of the remains of 59 people buried ...
29th October 2020
An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as terrorism.
Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twit...
29th October 2020
German intensive care units risk being overwhelmed in a few weeks due to a surge in coronavirus cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"We are in a dramatic situation," Merkel told the lower house of parliament a day after annou...
29th October 2020
Tunisia said that the coronavirus pandemic had become “very dangerous” with 2,125 new infections and 52 deaths recorded in the past 48 hours, and new restrictions were expected to be announced within hours.
The total death toll now exceeds 1,150 ...
29th October 2020
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.
Azerbaijan said 2...
29th October 2020
Senior sources in the British government expect that a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc-backed COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc's competing vaccine, the Times reported.
Britain believes that the v...
29th October 2020
An early goal from Ousmane Dembele and a late Lionel Messi penalty gave Barcelona a 2-0 win away to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday while substitute Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire hat-trick for Manchester United as they overwhelmed...
