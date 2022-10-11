UK would expect to see indicators of any Russian nuclear activity -spy boss

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain would expect to see some kind of indicators if Russia were to starting considering deploying its nuclear arsenal, Britain’s top cyber spy said on Tuesday.

“I would hope that we will see indicators if they started to go down that path.” Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ spy agency, told BBC Radio. “But let’s be really clear about that, if they are considering that, that would be a catastrophe in the way that many people have talked about”.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was to meet the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Russia.

Grossi heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has for months been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first