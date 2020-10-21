Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ukraine and the Czech Republic report record rises in infections, Russia hits daily record high of deaths

Russia recorded 15,700 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, as well as a daily record high of 317 deaths from the highly-contagious virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country of about 145 million people has recorded 1,447,335 infections and 24,952 deaths, the authorities said. 

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s national security council reported a record 6,719 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 315,826 cases.

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths also jumped to 141 from the previous record of 113 registered on Tuesday, the council said. The country’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 5,927.

The Czech Republic reported 11,984 new cases of the virus for 20 October, the highest daily tally on record, amid a surge in recent weeks,

The number of people who died of Covid-19 rose to 1,619 from 1,513 over the past 24 hours in the country of more than 10 million, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
