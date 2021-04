Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine will impose an entry ban on non-nationals arriving from India, which is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, from May 2, its deputy health minister said on Friday.

Ukraine has reported more than 2 million COVID-19 cases so with 44,085 deaths.

Photo: Airport workers and border guards check the body temperatures of arriving passengers at Danylo Halytskyi International Airport in Lviv, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

