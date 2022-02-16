Ukraine defence minister sees stable security situation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain “anything unexpected” and were consistent with earlier views.

In a televised statement he said Ukrainian armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would be attended by the military attaché of Belarus.

Ukraine’s neighbour has assured Kyiv there is no military threat from its territory.

Reznikov said he would participate in a “virtual meeting” of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Photo – Repaired Ukrainian tanks are seen during a press tour on the Armored Plant in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border. According to the survey conducted by the Kiev’s International Institute of Sociology in February, in the case of armed intervention of Russia 57.5percent of Ukrainians are ready to resist against 50.2percent of respondents were ready for such actions in December. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV