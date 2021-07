Ukraine expects more vaccines, plans new rules for unvaccinated travellers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine expects to have secured more than 47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a televised government meeting on Wednesday.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced new rules whereby foreign travellers arriving in Ukraine must undergo an additional COVID-19 test within 72 hours unles they have been doubly vaccinated. Ukrainian citizens must also do a test if they have not had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Photo: People walk in front of a billboard during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO