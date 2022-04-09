Ukraine expects to be granted EU candidate country status in June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Ukrainian government minister said she expects Ukraine to be granted EU candidate country status in June.

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, said her country was “ready to move fast” with its bid to become a member of the European Union.

🇺🇦🇪🇺Ukraine received the EU membership questionnaire. We have already done much preparatory work, so ready to move fast.



Expect to be granted a candidate status in June.



It is part of our recovery & victory over RU aggressor who wants to reverse Ukraine's democratic course pic.twitter.com/1rSiYC53Qc — Olga Stefanishyna (@StefanishynaO) April 9, 2022

Her remarks come a day after the European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, pledged to offer a speedy response to Ukraine’s bid for bloc membership.

At a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Von der Leyen handed the Ukrainian president a questionnaire which will form a starting point for a decision on membership, saying that it will not as usual be a matter of years to form this opinion but a matter of weeks.

Zelenskiy told the same news conference he would come back with answers in a week.

Photo: EC Audiovisual Service