Ukraine expects to be granted EU candidate country status in June

A Ukrainian government minister said she expects Ukraine to be granted EU candidate country status in June.
Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, said her country was “ready to move fast” with its bid to become a member of the European Union.
Her remarks come a day after the European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, pledged to offer a speedy response to Ukraine’s bid for bloc membership.
At a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Von der Leyen handed the Ukrainian president a questionnaire which will form a starting point for a decision on membership, saying that it will not as usual be a matter of years to form this opinion but a matter of weeks.
Zelenskiy told the same news conference he would come back with answers in a week.
Photo: EC Audiovisual Service