Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Part of a gas pipeline exploded in central Ukraine on Saturday but there were no casualties or injuries and gas transit to Europe was not affected, officials said.

The accident occurred at a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline in the Poltava region, the Ukrainian Gas Transportation System Operator said. Repair teams were working at the scene.

(Reporting by Ilya Zhegulev Editing by Matthias Williams and Peter Graff)

Like this: Like Loading...