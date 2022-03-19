Ukraine has evacuated 190,000 civilians from battle zones, says deputy PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine, March 19 (Reuters) – Ukraine has evacuated 190,000 civilians from frontline areas via humanitarian corridors since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised interview on Saturday.

She said corridors in the Kyiv and Luhansk regions were functioning on Saturday, but a planned corridor to the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol was only partially operational, with buses not being allowed through by Russian troops.

(Reporting by Natalia ZinetsWriting by Max HunderEditing by Mark Heinrich)

Photo – A reception point for Ukrainian refugees in Lviv, western Ukraine, 19 March 2022, amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. e EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT