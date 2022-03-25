Ukraine has re-occupied towns 35km east of Kyiv, Russia running out of precision munitions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) – Ukraine has re-occupied towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv, helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain’s defence ministry said on Friday.

The latest UK defence intelligence update reads:

“Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian Forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to re-occupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Forces are likely to continue to attempt to push Russian Forces back along the north-western axis from Kyiv towards Hostomel Airfield.

In the south of Ukraine Russian Forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa with their progress being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance.”

Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces members pass next to a sign that reads ‘I love Ukraine’, in Independence Square in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

A senior Pentagon official said on Thursday that Russia is running out of precision guided munitions and it is more likely to rely on so-called dumb bombs and artillery.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl speculated that he did not believe President Vladimir Putin wanted to have an all out conflict with NATO.

The extent of Russian troop losses is not known in detail, although NATO estimates that between 7,000 and 15,000 have died in the first four weeks — potentially as many as Russia lost in a decade of war in Afghanistan. Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces have claimed Russian losses to be as high as 15,600.

Robert Gates, the former CIA director and defense secretary, said Putin “has got to be stunningly disappointed” in his military’s performance.

“Here we are in Ukraine seeing conscripts not knowing why they’re there, not being very well trained, and just huge problems with command and control, and incredibly lousy tactics,” Gates said at a forum recently.