Ukraine is preparing for all scenarios, foreign minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Ukraine is prepared for all scenarios, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday when asked if he agreed with U.S. President Biden’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade.

“We are preparing for every possible scenario,” Kuleba said at the Munich Security Conference, according to a press pool report.

(Writing by Thomas Escritt)

Reuters/EPA

Photo Local residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic are placed in tents in the refugee camp in Rostov on Don, Rostov region, Russia, 19 February 2022. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin announced a general mobilization. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has recorded a sharp increase in the intensity of shelling in the Donbass in recent days. Against the backdrop of rising tensions in the region, the authorities of the DPR and LPR announced the evacuation of women and children to the Rostov region of the Russia. EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY