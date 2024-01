Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 15 (Reuters) – Russian air defence systems destroyed three Ukraine-launched Tochka-U missiles over southwest Russia’s Kursk region early on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said on its Telegram messaging app.

The ministry did not say whether there was any damage or injuries due to the attack. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attack.

The Tochka-U missile, which carries the NATO reporting name Scarab B, is a short-range tactical ballistic missile.

