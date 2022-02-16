Ukraine observes ‘day of unity’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ukraine today is observing a ‘day of unity’ with people to fly flags and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb. 16, a date that some Western media say Russian could invade.

Ukrainian government officials stressed that when President Zelenskiy declared the day he was not predicting an attack on Wednesday, but responding sceptically to the foreign media reports.

“They tell us Feb. 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity,” Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation.

“They are trying to frighten us by yet again naming a date for the start of military action,” Zelenskiy said. “On that day, we will hang our national flags, wear yellow and blue banners, and show the whole world our unity.”

Zelenskiy has long said that, while he believes Russia is threatening to attack his country, the likelihood of an imminent invasion has been overstated by Western allies, responding to Moscow’s efforts to intimidate Ukraine and sow panic.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, told Reuters the president was responding in part “with irony” to media reports of the potential date of the invasion.

“It is quite understandable why Ukrainians today are skeptical about various ‘specific dates’ of the so-called ‘start of the invasion’ announced in the media,” he said. “When the ‘start of the invasion’ becomes some sort of rolling tour date, such media announcements can only be taken with irony.”

Zelenskiy’s office released a decree calling for all villages and towns in Ukraine to fly the country’s flags on Wednesday, and for the entire nation to sing the national anthem at 10 a.m. It also called for an increase in salaries of soldiers and border guards.

Photo – A woman walks past an illuminated sign that reads ‘I love Ukraine’ in the central square in Kiev, Ukraine, amid tensions on the Ukraine – Russian border. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE