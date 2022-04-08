Ukraine presses on with efforts to evacuate trapped civilians

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 8 (Reuters) – Ukraine said it aimed to establish up to 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate trapped civilians on Friday, but civilians trying to flee besieged Mariupol will have to use private vehicles.

A total of 4,676 people were evacuated on Thursday from Ukrainian towns and cities through 10 “humanitarian corridors,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vereshchuk, in a video post on her Telegram channel, said among the evacuees were 1,205 residents of the besieged city of Mariupol, who were taken to Zaporizhzhia.

Photo issued by Ukrainian Emergency Services