Ukraine

Ukraine presses on with efforts to evacuate trapped civilians

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 8 (Reuters) – Ukraine said it aimed to establish up to 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate trapped civilians on Friday, but civilians trying to flee besieged Mariupol will have to use private vehicles.

 A total of 4,676 people were evacuated on Thursday from Ukrainian towns and cities through 10 “humanitarian corridors,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vereshchuk, in a video post on her Telegram channel, said among the evacuees were 1,205 residents of the besieged city of Mariupol, who were taken to Zaporizhzhia.

Photo issued by Ukrainian Emergency Services

Once you're here...