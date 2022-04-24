Ukraine proposes talks with Russia over fate of civilians, troops in Mariupol

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 24 (Reuters) – Ukraine proposed on Sunday a “special” round of negotiations with Russia to be held in the shadow of Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city, an adviser to Ukraine’s president said.

The talks would aim to establish an immediate ceasefire in Mariupol, “multi-day” humanitarian corridors, and the freeing or swapping of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the Azovstal plant, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Reuters

Photo People sit in a car after arriving from Mariupol at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 23 April 2022. Thousands of people who still remained trapped in Mariupol and others occupied by the Russian army areas in South Ukraine wait to be evacuated to Ukraine’s controlled area by buses and their own cars. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY