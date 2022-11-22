Ukraine prosecutor says four suspected Russian torture sites found in Kherson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukrainian police and prosecutors have identified four places in Kherson where they suspect Russian forces tortured people before abandoning the city, the prosecutor general’s office said on Monday.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, it said the Russian forces had set up “pseudo-law enforcement agencies” in detention centres and a police building in the southern Ukrainian city.

The police, prosecutors and experts based their findings on documents signed by the Russian forces that occupied Kherson soon after invading Ukraine in February until pulling out this month, the statement said.

They also discovered objects in the buildings including parts of rubber batons, a wooden bat, handcuffs and an incandescent lamp, and bullets were found in walls, it said.

“Various methods of torture, physical and psychological violence were applied to people in cells and basements,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Moscow has rejected allegations of abuse against civilians and soldiers. It has also accused Ukraine of staging such abuses in places that were previously occupied by Russia such as Bucha, near Kyiv.

via REuters

