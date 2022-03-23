Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, March 23 (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details.

The latest United Nations report on civilian casualties as of 10pm 21 March recorded 2,510 civilian casualties, including 953 killed and 1,557 injured. Of the 953 who have been killed, the agency said this comprised of 192 men, 142 women, 12 girls, and 26 boys, as well as 40 children and 541 adults whose sex is yet unknown.

Photo – A Ukrainian boy takes shelter in the house’s basement in Kharkiv, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ LANGE