The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine decreased to 1,334 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest level since August 2020, the health ministry data showed on Monday.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries so far, with around 2.2 million COVID-19 cases and 49,436 deaths as of May 24.

The data showed Ukraine registered 68 deaths in the past day.

The parliament last week fired health minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of failing to supply adequate vaccine doses to fight the pandemic.

He was replaced with deputy minister Viktor Lyashko, who promised to speed up vaccinations, including by trying to make vaccines domestically.

Ukraine has received around 2.4 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines so far but only around 1 million people have had their first shot, the government data show.

Photo: People walk in front of a street advertising board during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Kiev, Ukraine EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO