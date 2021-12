Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, Dec 18 (Reuters) – Ukraine has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Saturday.

The infected person recently returned to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates, Lyashko said on Facebook.

So far Ukraine has reported 3.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 92,929 deaths.

Photo – A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a street decoration during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO