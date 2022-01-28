Ukraine and Russia report record COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine saw a record daily high of 34,408 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, as the figure exceeded the previous high of 32,393 a day earlier.

Ministry data showed 144 new related deaths.

Ukraine’s tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 3.98 million, with 99,882 deaths.

Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases surged to 98,040 on Friday, a new record high for the eighth consecutive day as the Omicron variant continued to spread, the government’s coronavirus task force said. The number of new infections was a significant jump from the 88,816 reported on Thursday. Officials also said that 673 people had died in the last 24 hours.

Photo – A food courier wearing protective face mask walks past a fence with graffiti in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO