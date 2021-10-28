Ukraine reports record daily high of new coronavirus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, Oct 28 (Reuters) – Ukraine registered a record daily high of 26,071 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 23,785 on Oct. 22, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry data also showed 576 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Ukraine’s pandemic tally of infections stands at 2.85 million, with 66,204 deaths.

Photo People wearing protective masks due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic walk past a cafe decorated for Halloween celebration in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO