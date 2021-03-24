Ukraine reports record high coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 342 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

The previous high of 333 deaths was on Tuesday.

Stepanov said 14,174 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,579,906 coronavirus cases and 30,773 deaths.

In another development, Ukraine’s army said that a servicewoman died two days after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, but the cause of death was not yet certain.

It said in a statement that on Tuesday the woman suddenly lost consciousness, although she had had no complaints earlier.

It is the first death reported since Ukraine started vaccination in February after receiving first 500,000 doses of CoviShield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Main Photo: A Ukrainian woman wearing a protective face mask speaks by phone in front of a placard on the preventive measures during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

