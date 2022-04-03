Ukraine says it has retaken control of Pripyat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukrainian forces have regained control of the city of Pripyat and a section of the border area between Ukraine and Belarus, authorities have said.

Pripyat is the city abandoned after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

Today, April 3, units of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the area of ​​the city of Pripyat and the area of ​​the State Border of Ukraine with the Republic of Belarus

Read more: https://t.co/aAPGNpAdwc pic.twitter.com/AlXflniPm1 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) April 3, 2022

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces shared an image of a soldier lifting a Ukrainian flag in front of the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Russian forces took control of the plant early in the invasion but withdrew this week and officially handed back control of the site to Ukrainian staff, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

The Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom alleged Russian troops made the hasty withdrawal because they were suffering from radiation sickness from digging trenches in contaminated ground.