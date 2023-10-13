Ukraine says its forces are holding their ground around Avdiivka

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) – Ukrainian troops are holding their ground near the eastern town of Avdiivka in heavy fighting against Russian forces, the head of the president’s office said on Friday.

Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian forces were holding their positions “in difficult fighting” despite a large number of Russian reinforcements.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American non-profit research group and think-tank, said geolocated footage showed Russia had advanced in some villages southwest and northwest of Avdiivka this week.

But encircling Avdiivka was likely to require more forces than Russia has committed to its offensive, it said.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Hetman said Russian forces were pouring resources into a drive on Avdiivka to draw Ukrainian forces away from an advance in the south which could disrupt Moscow’s supply network along a key rail line.

Russia has also intensified air strikes on Danube River ports in the southern Odesa region in recent weeks, attacking Kyiv’s main route for food exports since Moscow quit a deal allowing shipments via the Black Sea in July.

In the latest overnight attacks, a military spokesperson said a grain storage facility had been hit in the Odesa region. She said some grain had been damaged but did not say how much.

