Ukraine says Russian drills in Black Sea made shipping ‘virtually impossible’

KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Ukraine sharply criticized Russian naval exercises near its southern coast on Thursday, saying their presence had made navigation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea ‘virtually impossible’.

In a statement by the foreign ministry, Ukraine said Russia’s actions “show blatant disregard for the rules and principles of international law” and that Kyiv would work together with partner countries to prepare a response.

“Such aggressive actions by the Russian Federation as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine are unacceptable,” the statement said.

Ukraine is preparing a response to Russian navy drills in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday at a briefing alongside his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.

Six Russian warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday, in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.

Rau, who is the rotating head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) that helps monitor the conflict in eastern Ukraine, said all sides needed to show political will to end the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams, Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Photo – A file photo of the Russian Navy landing ship Petr Morgunov takes part in the ‘Russia Navy Day’ parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL