Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson

A file photo of pro-Russian rebels walk in front of the destroyed International Airport building in Donetsk, Ukraine. EPA/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO