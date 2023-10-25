Ukraine says Russian drones hit area near Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KYIV, Oct 25 (Reuters) – A Russian drone attack damaged buildings near the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in western Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday and 20 people were wounded, officials said.

The air force destroyed all 11 Russian drones launched in the overnight attacks, the military said. Damage was caused by blast waves and falling debris, according to the interior minister.

“At night, the enemy struck territory near the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. As a result of the explosion, windows in administrative and laboratory buildings have been damaged,” the Energy Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Power lines were also damaged, it added, with more than 1,800 consumers in the towns of Netishyn and Slavuta facing power cuts. Netishyn is about 5 km from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant; Slavuta is about 20 km away.

It was unclear exactly how close the damage was to the nuclear plant.

In Slavuta, 20 buildings were damaged by falling debris. A building used by a fire and rescue unit and another by a police department were hit by the blast wave, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

The town’s mayor, Vasiliy Sydor, said 20 people were hurt.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

The Khmelnytskyi region has regularly been a target of attacks by Russian drones and missiles, which analysts link to a military airfield in the region.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group