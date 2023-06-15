Ukraine says Russian missile attacks kill three in Odesa, three in Donetsk

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Overnight Russian missile attacks killed three people in the Black Sea city of Odesa and three in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

The three killed in Odesa were in a retail chain warehouse that was set ablaze during an attack that damaged a business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops, Ukraine’s military said.Video and photographs posted online by a local official showed multi-storey buildings with parts of their walls missing and windows blown out, and firefighters battling flames in what appeared be a warehouse.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said two people had been killed in the city of Kramatorsk and one in the industrial city of Kostiantynivka.”The missiles … hit private houses in the cities and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, at least 5 private houses were destroyed and about two dozen damaged, in Kostiantynivka, two were destroyed and 55 damaged,” he said.Ukraine’s air force said it had destroyed three Russian missiles and nine drones during the overnight strikes, the latest launched by Russia since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first