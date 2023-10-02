UPDATED: Ukraine says too early to judge impact of Slovak election

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KYIV, Oct 2 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Monday it was too early to assess the impact on Ukraine from the victory of a pro-Russian candidate in Slovakia’s parliamentary election.

Robert Fico, whose SMER-SSD party won Saturday’s vote, was set to begin coalition talks on forming a government widely considered likely to join Hungary in opposing the European Union’s military aid for Ukraine.

“Ukraine respects the choice that the people of Slovakia made,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv.

“I think it’s too early to judge how these elections will impact the support of Ukraine. We have to wait until the coalition is formed,” he told reporters before greeting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Slovakia is a member of the NATO military alliance, which is backing Ukraine against Russia’s 19-month-old invasion, but many of its people are sympathetic to Moscow’s line that the West wants to annihilate it.

Fico, whose election campaign included a call of “Not a single round” for Ukraine, told a press conference on Sunday: “We are prepared to help with the reconstruction of the state, but you know our opinion on arming Ukraine.”

Russia says it will watch Slovakia developments

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) – Russia said on Monday it would watch developments in Slovakia after a party led by former prime minister Robert Fico, who has promised to stop Slovak arms deliveries to Ukraine, won Saturday’s election there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Fico has yet to agree with other parties on forming a coalition and said it was ridiculous that European politicians like him who put their country’s needs first were labelled pro-Russian.

“This is absurd. Of course, we would like to see more experienced politicians, sober politicians, politicians who tend to soberly assess the situation. We’ll watch what happens next,” Peskov told a regular Kremlin news briefing.

Fico will get the first chance to form a government in Slovakia after running an election campaign that called for “not a single round” of ammunition from Slovakia’s reserves to be sent to Ukraine. He said, however, that he backed humanitarian aid for Kyiv and help with Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The Kremlin has girded Russia for a long war in Ukraine, with big increases in defence spending and production, and is keen to seize on any sign that Western countries may waver in their support for Kyiv.

In reply to a separate question on a stopgap funding bill by the US Congress that omitted support for Ukraine, Peskov said Washington would continue to be involved in the conflict but Russia predicted that “conflict fatigue” would grow in various countries including the United States.

Photo: Dmytro KULEBA (Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group