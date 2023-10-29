Ukraine seeking to oust Russians from gambling sector

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ukrainian officials seeking to oust Russian actors from its gambling industry are going to emulate the methods of the US authorities in the 1980s when they rooted out the Italian mob from the casinos of Las Vegas.

Gambling was legalised in Ukraine after a 10-year ban shortly before the full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has since continued to be a profitable avenue for Russians who want to make money in the country and collect the personal data of Ukrainian gamblers.

The gambling regulator in Ukraine started revoking licences in September 2022 and in spring this year Volodymyr Zelenskiy sanctioned over 400 individuals and legal entities related to Russian gambling businesses, including five Ukrainian gambling companies.

Banks and other financial institutions suspected to have been aiding the laundering of gambling profits on behalf of Russian oligarchs have also been a focus.

But the exploitation of the sector remains a threat to which the authorities say they are determined to respond, despite concerns that even the supervising bodies have fallen foul of Russian influence.

The law legalising gambling in Ukraine in 2020 permitted casinos and slot machine halls to open in hotels and enabled online gambling and bookmaking. The commission was established as a regulator with an advisory body. Russian gambling organisations and legal advisers linked to oligarchs soon moved in.

Amid allegations of continued Russian influence in the sector after the invasion, Boris Baum, the head of an advisory body to the regulator, was forced from office in July 2022.

He left the country, reportedly for Cyprus, after media reports claimed that he had sought to assist a company with Russian ties in their efforts to gain a licence. He denies any wrongdoing.

The Italian mafia played a key role in the development of the casinos and hotels in Las Vegas, but a turning point came in the 1970s, when the FBI launched investigations along with the regulatory bodies into the involvement of organised crime.

The Mob also faced pressure when Nevada passed the Corporate Gaming Act, which made it easier for corporations to run casinos.

Read more via The Guardian

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group