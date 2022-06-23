Ukraine takes tentative step towards EU membership as Donbas battles reach ‘fearsome climax’

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ukraine will be accepted as a candidate to join the European Union on Thursday, a move that will boost the country’s morale as the battle with Russian troops for two cities in the east reached what one official called a “fierce climax”.

Although the approval of the Kyiv government’s application by EU leaders meeting in Brussels is just the start of what will be a years-long process, it signifies a huge geopolitical shift and will irritate Russia as it struggles to impose its will on Ukraine.

Friday will mark four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in what he calls a “special military operation” partly necessitated by Western encroachment into what Russia views as its sphere of influence.

The conflict, which the West sees as an unjustified war of aggression by Russia, has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed cities as well as having ramifications across much of the globe as food and energy exports have been curtailed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his country’s allies to speed up shipments of heavy weapons to match Russia on the battlefield.

“We should free our land and obtain victory, however extra rapidly, much more rapidly,” Zelenskiy stated in a video deal with on Thursday.

Moscow’s huge air and artillery assaults are geared toward destroying your complete Donbas area, he stated.

Russia targeted its marketing campaign on southern and jap Ukraine after its advance on the capital Kyiv within the early phases of the battle was thwarted by dogged Ukrainian resistance.

The warfare of attrition within the Donbas – Ukraine’s industrial heartland – is most important within the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, which straddle the Siverskyi Donets River in Luhansk province.

The battle there’s “coming into a form of fearsome climax”, stated Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian forces had been defending Sievierodonetsk and the close by settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai stated on Thursday, however Russian forces had captured Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka to the south.

Hundreds of civilians are trapped in a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk whereas Ukraine and Russia dispute who controls the bombed-out metropolis.

Moscow says Ukrainian forces within the metropolis are surrounded and trapped. But Gaidai instructed Ukrainian Television on Wednesday that Russian forces didn’t have full management of Sievierodonetsk.

Gaidai stated all Lysychansk was inside reach of Russian hearth.

“In order to keep away from encirclement, our command might order that the troops retreat to new positions. There could also be a regrouping after final evening,” he stated.

TASS information company cited Russian-backed separatists saying Lysychansk was now surrounded and minimize off from provides after a highway connecting the town to the city Sieviersk was taken.

Reuters was unable to right away verify the report.

Britain’s defence ministry stated some Ukrainian items had withdrawn, in all probability to keep away from being encircled.

“Russian forces are placing the Lysychansk-Sievierodonetsk pocket underneath growing stress with this creeping advance … nonetheless, its efforts to realize a deeper encirclement to take western Donetsk Oblast stay stalled,” the ministry stated on Twitter.

Zelenskiy stated he had spoken to 11 EU leaders on Wednesday about Ukraine’s candidacy and can make extra calls on Thursday.

European Union chief govt Ursula von der Leyen, talking forward of the two-day EU summit in Brussels, stated: “History is on the march.”

She added: “I’m not simply speaking about Putin’s warfare of aggression. I’m speaking in regards to the wind of change that after once more blows throughout our continent.”

As effectively as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are additionally looking for to the be part of the EU in what can be its most bold growth since welcoming Eastern European states after the Cold War.

Russia has lengthy opposed nearer hyperlinks between Ukraine, a fellow former Soviet republic, and Western groupings just like the European Union and the NATO navy alliance.

Diplomats say it can take Ukraine a decade or extra to fulfill the factors for becoming a member of the EU. But EU leaders say the bloc should make a gesture that recognises Ukraine’s sacrifice.

via Reuters