Ukraine to impose state of emergency, says top security official

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday that Ukraine would impose a state of emergency on all of its territory, apart from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where it has been in place since 2014.

He said that the emergency state would last 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days.

Pro-Russian separatists have controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014. Russia recognised them as independent states and approved use of its troops abroad this week.

Danilov also said that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had not discussed the development of nuclear weapons, something Vladimir Putin has said posed a strategic threat for Russia.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Reuters Photo Russian armored vehicles at the railway station in Rostov region, Russia, 23 February 2022. The Russian president on 21 February convened an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council, to discuss the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). On the same day he signed a decree recognizing the two republics of Donbass as independent states, as well as an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance. The Russian Defense Ministry was instructed to ensure the maintenance of peace by the Russian armed forces. EPA-EFE/STRINGER