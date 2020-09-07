Ukraine to ship wheat to Saudi for the first time in 12 years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine will supply milling wheat to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 12 years, exporter Continental Farmers Group said on Monday, with 60,000 tonnes now being loaded at the Chornomorsk sea port due to arrive in Jeddah on Sept. 17.

The company said in a statement it had won a tender to supply the grain to the Saudi state purchaser together with its shareholder Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company.

Ukraine is among world’s major grain exporters, and plans to export 17.5 million tonnes of wheat in the 2020/21 July-June season.

