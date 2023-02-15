Ukrainian defence minister Reznikov says Zelenskiy asked him to stay in post

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, whose political future has been the subject of intense speculation, said on Wednesday President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had asked him to remain in his current post.

Asked in a Reuters interview whether he expected to continue as defence minister in the months to come, he replied: “Yes, it was the decision of my president.”

Reznikov’s future was thrown into doubt in recent weeks after a senior parliamentarian from Zelenskiy’s party said he would be replaced. But Reznikov remained in post.

A lawyer who became defence minister only a few months before Russia launched its invasion, he has been under pressure due to a corruption scandal linked to his ministry.

Reznikov said Zelenskiy had asked him to remain as defence minister but also discussed a future role leading a legal battle to ensure Russian war crimes are punished. Reznikov said he hoped that role would come after the end of the war.

In another development, Ukraine issued a new appeal on Wednesday to the global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to exclude Russia and blacklist it as a high-risk jurisdiction, the finance ministry said.

Russia is a member of the Paris-based FATF which will be holding plenary and working group meetings on February 20-24. Ukraine is not a member.

A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian officials have intensified appeals to their Western partners to tighten sanctions on Moscow to limit its ability to finance the war.

“As we near the first anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, it is time for both reflection and actions,” Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a statement.

“FATF designating Russia as high risk will choke (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s ability to finance his illegal and unjustified brutal war and insulate our economic systems from Russian malfeasance. We must stop Russia to protect not just Ukraine, but the entire global financial system.”

Ukrainian Central Bank Governor and other government officials issued similar appeals to FATF last year.

