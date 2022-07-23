U.N. secretary-general condemns reported strikes on Ukraine’s Odesa port

Reading Time: 2 minutes

July 23 (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemns” reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine’s Odesa port, a U.N. spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports.

“These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe,” U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement. “Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative.”

Ukraine urges UN, Turkey to force to Russia comply with grain export agreements

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) – Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) attend a signing ceremony of the grain shipment agreement between Turkey-UN, Russia and Ukraine after their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 July 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine’s port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by the United Nations and Turkey, signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume such exports.

U.S. envoy says Russia should be held to account for strike on Odesa

The U.S. ambassador to Kyiv said that Moscow should be held to account for what she said was an “outrageous” Russian strike on the port city of Odesa on Saturday. “The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account,” U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote on Twitter.

