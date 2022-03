Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been voted the most powerful person in Europe in a poll conducted by Politico.

The news organisation’s audience choice poll launched in March and aims to update the annual Politico 28 list of the most powerful people that was published in December.

One voter described Zelenskiy as “a beacon of hope” who was striving for “peace, democracy, decency” as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

A mural showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with an inscription ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ adorns the sidewall of an apartment building in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/ALBERT ZAWADA

