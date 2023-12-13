Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on surprise visit to Norway

Reading Time: < 1 minute

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway on Wednesday for a previously unannounced visit to discuss support for his country’s defence against the Russian invasion, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

Zelenskiy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will hold meetings on Norway’s continued support for Ukraine, among other things, the government said.

Leaders from Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland are also set to meet in Oslo on Wednesday for a planned Nordic summit.

“Norway will continue to support Ukraine’s fight to defend itself. We are providing targeted, long-term support to assist Ukraine in its battle for freedom and democracy,” Stoere said in a statement.

“Ukraine’s efforts are important to safeguarding freedom and security here in Norway as well,” he added.

